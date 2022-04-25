For months now, Britney Spears has used her Instagram page as a way to connect with fans directly and let them know exactly what she’s thinking and how she’s feeling. Now, at least for a bit, Spears is ridding herself of that channel, as she announced yesterday she’s starting a “social media hiatus.”

In an Instagram post yesterday, she wrote, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while [phone emoji] !!! I send my love and God bless you all [heart emojis] [rose emojis] !!!” The post is of a baby being pampered, perhaps an indication Spears’ hiatus is due to her recently announced pregnancy.

That said, it appears Spears is still working on other ways to speak her mind: She confirmed earlier this month she’s writing a book, and not long after that, she said she was considering starting a podcast during her pregnancy.

On a perhaps-related note, earlier this month, Spears wrote about her perception that people spend too much time on phones and computers, writing, “I’m sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers … I’ve never opened a computer my whole life … just a phone … but I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile … It’s so rude … I said hi to a young group of kids and smiled … they looked at me like I was on crack [crying laughing emoji] !!! It honestly made me feel so stupid so I will just continue to go back on my phone and not associate because honestly I guess that makes you cool in this world !!!”