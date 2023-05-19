Earlier this week, TMZ premiered a new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom. The doc made a lot of claims, which Sam Asghari addressed, and now Spears herself has spoken up, too, via a new Instagram post.

The post features a photo of a reflective-looking woman with the text, “Thinking about when I was a teenager and I’d ride in the trunk of my friends car to a party at a gravel pit, sleep just fine on a hard floor and eat McDonalds whenever I wanted, and now I have a 13-step skincare routine, get to bed by 9:30, work out daily and eat mostly plants.”

Spears’ caption starts, “Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!!”

She continued, “These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!! My girlfriend called me and said ‘because I know you I was laughing at these men and what they were saying’ !!! But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was !!! The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!! I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!!”

Spears also gave an update on her upcoming book, writing, “I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!”

Find Spears’ full post below.