Britney Spears can’t escape the paparazzi. Yesterday (April 10), the pop icon took to Instagram, where she shared stories about visiting “exotic locations recently.” And as one could expect, the paps seemed to follow her everywhere. But thankfully, she said they weren’t nearly as bad as they are in Los Angeles.

Spears then shared a story of how the paparazzi snapped pictures of her while her car had broken down, and how the photographers captured her at an unflattering angle.

“I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself,” she said.

Spears also recalled a time when she searched for a personal trainer, who immediately body-shamed her upon their first encounter.

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back … why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself,” she said.

Elsewhere in the post, she revealed that she works out for 45 minutes a day, three times a week.

You can see the full post below.