Over the past week or so, TMZ has shared several reports about Britney Spears. One claims Spears “guzzles Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop” and will “sometimes stay awake for 3 consecutive days” due to all the caffeine. Another alleged that Spears feels “helpless,” and another said her marriage to Sam Asghari is “on the rocks.”

This all led up to yesterday’s (May 15) release of the documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price Of Freedom. Before that, though, Asghari took to social media to share his frustrations about media coverage of his wife.

In a video shared on his Instagram Story, Asghari said:

“The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife’s behalf: I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that’s why I don’t talk as much. And I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting. And how are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine? And then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she’s free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you’re gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. No. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that. And don’t believe what you read online. 99 percent of the time, those are all clickbaits, for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over, you know. Not gonna allow that. And that should stop. It should stop, absolutely. The gaslighting and all that sh*t gotta stop.”

Check out the video below.