Britney Spears has made it clear that she has issues with members of her family over her conservatorship, and now she appears to have taken a step to distance herself from one family member: It is being reported that she recently unfollowed sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. The earliest mentions on Twitter of Spears unfollowing her sister seem to be from January 1, including a post from Pop Crave, although it’s not known when exactly Spears unfollowed Jamie Lynn.

The most recent archived version available of Spears’ Instagram page, from October 21, 2021, shows that Spears followed 47 accounts at the time. She currently follows 46 accounts, including those of fiancé Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, G-Eazy, and other collaborators, personal connections, and recognizable figures.

Also on January 1, Jamie Lynn shared a gallery of photos from 2021 on Instagram and wrote, “Dear 2021, You tried your damnedest… bless your heart. Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing every a safe and Happy New Year.”

Meanwhile, Spears appeared to take a stab at Jamie Lynn in an October Instagram post. In what seemed to be a response to Jamie Lynn announcing the title of her book Things I Should Have Said, Spears wrote, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year [winking emoji] but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ [laughing and shrugging emojis] !!!!” What do you guys think ????”