It’s been a little over a month since a judge freed Britney Spears from her longtime conservatorship. Since then, the singer has been in a celebratory mood, sharing a bunch of posts that show off her high spirits. Other times, she’s taken aim at those who’ve failed to support her in recent years. A recent example of this came today when Britney, once again, put her family on blast.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago,” she wrote on Instagram aside a video of herself singing in front of her mirror. “I needed to be my own cheerleader [shrugging emoji] !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found:⁣” Britney then listed her career accomplishments which include being a multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning singer as well as selling 100 million records sold worldwide and 70 million albums, singles and songs in the United States alone.

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am,” she added. “I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader.” Britney continued, “Why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣”

She also ended the post with some good news. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean [winking emoji] !!!!!”