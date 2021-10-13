In a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears criticized her family, and now it appears she’s back at it again: A new post appears to take a jab at Jamie Lynn Spears and her new book.

In July, it was reported that a working title of Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir was I Must Confess: Family, Fame, And Figuring It Out, the “I must confess” bit being a lyric borrowed from Britney’s iconic single “…Baby One More Time.” A couple days ago, though, Jamie Lynn announced on Instagram the book is now officially titled Things I Should Have Said.

In a post arriving not long after Jamie Lynn’s, Britney declared (jokingly, it seems) that she’s thinking about releasing her own book. After writing about how often she’s been posting on Instagram lately, she said, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year [winking emoji] but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘Sh*t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ [laughing and shrugging emojis] !!!!” What do you guys think ????”

Fans were quick to take to the comments and connect Britney’s post to Jamie Lynn’s book. Some commented with proposed titles, like “If I had a sister” and “The things my sister shouldn’t have said.” Others were just enjoying the drama, like one commenter who wrote, “Lmaooo I’m loving this shade.”

In Jamie Lynn’s aforementioned Instagram post, she wrote of her book, “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to. […] I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life. […] Last but certainly not least, I want you all to know, YOU matter, YOUR story matters,YOU are enough, and don’t ever let this world try to convince you otherwise.