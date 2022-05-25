Last summer, it was announced that The Weeknd is starring in The Idol, a new HBO series he co-created with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. A few months later, Britney Spears revealed she shot a new film also called The Idol. Although she referred to the project as a movie, there was speculation the Weeknd and Spears projects were actually one in the same. Now, some fuel has been added to that fire.

Yesterday, Spears shared an Instagram post that included a video of her, The Weeknd, and Levinson posing for a photo, with Spears noting the video was shot yesterday.

Furthermore, Spears’ assistant, Vicky T, shared a photo of herself, Levinson, and The Weeknd on what appears to be a set, given the cameras and other equipment seen in the background. On a related note, the house in the photo also looks like it may be the same one from a photo The Weeknd shared on Instagram last week. In an Instagram Story, Vicky T also noted she has known Levinson since she was 16 years old, which gives Spears a stronger connection to the project. (Vicky T, by the way, is also known as Victoria Asher and was a member of the band Cobra Starship.)

.@theweeknd is on the set of 'The Idol' with Britney Spears's assistant. pic.twitter.com/q9ZNg9O7V2 — The Weeknd World (@WorldTheWeeknd) May 24, 2022

So, if Spears was on the same set at The Weeknd and Levinson, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn Spears was involved in the project, especially since it’s about a female pop singer. The Weeknd would seemingly embrace working with Spears, as he previously cited her music as an inspiration for his Dawn FM album.