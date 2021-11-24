Since officially breaking free from her 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney Spears has been living her best life. The singer has gone out on public dates with her fiancé, drank her “first glass of champagne,” and celebrated her new independence. Now that she can make her own business moves, Spears is also getting involved in several new projects, one of which is titled The Idol, and she’s really excited about it.

Spears shared the update to her followers on Instagram. Alongside a photo of a cat chilling next to a glass of wine, Spears revealed she’s just filmed the new project, and it’s “guaranteed to have hits.” She also mentioned that it’ll have a lot of “bright pics” to put in her “family’s faces,” but it’s unclear if that’s a dig at the tensions with her parents following her conservatorship or a genuine sentiment.

“I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL,” she wrote in Instagram. “it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!! I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere”

The Idol is also the title of The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO Max series, which was co-created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson. Spears didn’t confirm if her film is in fact the same project, but the new HBO series is described as being “set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”