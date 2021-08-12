Following months of vague tweets that hinted at new music, The Weeknd has officially kicked off a new era in his career. It’s expected that the singer will share his next body of work within the next few months. In a GQ profile earlier this month, The Weeknd shared what can be expected on the new album. “The music hit the studio like a Mack truck,” he declared. “The new project is packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-f*cking-life party records.”

Just a week after the GQ profile dropped, The Weeknd shared additional inspirations for the project through his Apple Music radio show. The most recent episode of Momento Mori, whose description promised he would play “a mix of music that showcases tracks inspiring the new Dawn era,” found him tapping into the catalogs of several artists. This includes Britney Spears, as he played “Everytime” and “Toxic” from her 2003 album In The Zone.

Other tracks that were aired during the episode came from artists that include Nas, Swedish House Mafia, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Tyler, the Creator.

Elsewhere in the episode, he shared an update on the state of his next album. “Album is pretty much done,” he said. “Just doing some final tweaks, some mixing notes, additional vocals.”