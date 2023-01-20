2023 is here and that means a whole new year of shows, movies, and documentaries is beginning to roll out.

If you’re an ARMY, or a K-pop fan, then you might remember the Disney+ announcement from last year at the 2023 Disney Content Showcase in Singapore. The viewable streaming platform teased two BTS-related documentaries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and J-Hope’s J-Hope In The Box which both include never before seen footage of the artists exclusively for Disney+.

Announced today (January 20), out of the two projects, J-Hope’s documentary has a release date set for next month on February 17. The film will also be made available on HYBE’s social media mobile and web platform Weverse on the same day.

J-Hope In The Box will follow the BTS member’s journey to his first studio album and headlining performance at Lollapalooza last summer. According to a press release, the doc captures “every footstep he took during approximately 200 days of his journey.” In a report from Billboard, exclusive footage from J-Hope’s listening party and his set at Lollapalooza is expected to be shown.

J-Hope became the first member to release a solo project, within the last year, with his first studio album Jack In The Box. Solo projects followed his release from Jin, RM, and, soon, Jimin.