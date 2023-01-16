BTS’ Jimin Is Reportedly Making His Solo Debut Next Month

It looks like the next BTS solo project is happening soon: According to a report from Korean news outlet DongA, BTS member Jimin is set to make his solo debut in February.

In response, a representative from the artist’s label, BIGHIT Music commented saying a release schedule will be shared once all is finalized.

The news of Jimin’s solo debut kind of comes to no surprise as his name has been floating around for the past couple of weeks.

Just last week, BTS’ main dancer and lead vocalist was featured on Taeyang’s comeback single after six years. Known to be highly inspired and influenced by the second generation icon, Jimin’s feature on Taeyang’s “Vibe” can only hint on what’s to come from him or showcase the other genres he’d like to explore for his solo project.

Though no further information has been provided in regards to Jimin’s solo debut, ARMY can already anticipate next month’s release from the BTS member. This would make Jimin the fourth member of the pop group to drop a solo project.

BTS’ solo projects have slowly made waves since last summer starting with J-Hope and his EP Jack In The Box, followed by Jin’s “Astronaut” in the fall, and RM’s first studio album Indigo released last month.