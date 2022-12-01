Other than releases and lined up tours set for next year already, it looks like Disney+ will have K-pop fans streaming some of their content with their 2023 lineup.

As part of their 2023 Disney Content Showcase in Singapore yesterday (November 30), Disney+ revealed K-pop groups BTS, NCT 127 and Super Junior will have their own documentaries released on the streaming platform.

Titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, BTS’s documentary will contain two story lines in which one follows the iconic septet and their journey in becoming one of the most legendary pop acts of this generation, while the other half will follow member J-Hope and his journey in releasing his album Jack In The Box. Fans can expect never before seen footage for this Disney+ exclusive.

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

Fresh off the US leg of their world tour, NCT 127’s documentary will show a glimpse of the Neo Culture world through their tours in North America and Japan. With a focus on members Mark, Johnny, and Yuta (the members who are from the respective regions), NCT 127: The Lost Boys tells the story of the SM group’s growth over the years.

And if it can’t get any legendary enough, second generation K-pop pioneers Super Junior will get to tell their everlasting story on their documentary Super Junior: The Last Man Standing. One of the few second gen acts who are still successfully active today, new and old K-pop fans will be able to take a trip down memory lane to learn about the humble beginnings of K-pop through Super Junior.

At the moment, no dates have been provided and confirmed for all three documentaries.