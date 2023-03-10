The dream duo is back at it again: Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have teamed up for a new collaborative track called “Miracle.” On the new track, Harris plays around with a more trance-like EDM sound, while Goulding delivers her signature, soft-tinged vocals.

“Are you too cynical / To believe in a miracle / That just slipped through my hands / But could you take a chance on me? / Can you forgive it all / To believe in a miracle?,” sings Goulding on the song’s chorus.

“Miracle” marks Harris and Goulding’s third collaboration, their first being 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and their second 2014’s “Outside.” In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Harris revealed what its like to work with Goulding and how the song came together rather quickly.

“She knocks it out the park, then goes home,” Harris said. “And I’m just like, ‘Well, that was obviously very easy for you,’ but it’s like absolute gold, the best vocal I’ve heard in years of on a dance song. So I don’t know. I definitely have very defined sort of likes and dislikes for music and artists. And one of my likes is an Ellie Goulding angelic vocal. One of a kind. You’re not going to get this from anyone else. Ellie can do a lot of different things, for me, this is my absolute favorite thing that she does, and only she can do it, in my opinion.”

Listen to “Miracle” above.