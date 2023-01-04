Ellie Goulding recently cleared the air about some long-held fan rumors that she cheated on her speculated ex-boyfriend Ed Sheeran. In 2013, the two were spotted at the MTV Video Music Awards holding hands — although he denied they were dating.

However, the discussion happened following the release of Sheeran’s 2014 song, “Don’t,” which includes the lyric, “It’s not like we were both on tour / We were staying on the same f*cking hotel floor.” Many thought it hinted at another musician who cheated on Sheeran.

Considering his affiliation with Goulding, it started to be reported that she cheated on him with Niall Horan. Sheeran went on to do an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he denied it was about them but noted that the rumors were already widespread.

“I never let it slip. What happened was one of the newspapers in England just printed that it was confirmed when it never was,” he said. “We got in touch, and they took the story down. But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because every other newspaper picked up on it. So I never actually confirmed it.”

Now, the rumors have re-emerged. Nearly ten years later, Goulding dropped a TikTok where she jams out to Harry Styles. Considering the One Direction affiliation of it all, fans had some thoughts about the song choice.

“can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr,” a commenter wrote.

“False!!!! But also slay,” Goulding replied, setting the record straight.

Considering Goulding is gearing up for her new album and Sheeran has a full family, it seems clear there are no hard feelings between them.

