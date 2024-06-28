Camila Cabello’s new album C, XOXO is out now, and she goes all in on Drake, with the rapper appearing on two songs: “Hot Uptown” And “Uuugly.” Unlike Cabello, a lot of people haven’t been on Drake’s side lately in light of his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Cabello has seemingly been watching, and she doesn’t love how Drake gets treated. People would like Drake if they got to know him, she reckons.

In a recent interview with The Times (as NME notes), Cabello called Drake “such a delight,” adding, “It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.'”

Meanwhile, in a May interview, Cabello spoke about working with Drake, saying, “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars. I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”

C, XOXO is out now via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.