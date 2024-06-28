Camila Cabello is taking it to the next level. Tonight (June 28) the Cuban hitmaker has shared her new album, C,XOXO.

Her fourth effort is her most collab heavy to date, featuring tracks with JT and Yung Miami, Playboi Carti, Lil Nas X, and two songs with Drake.

On the trippy “Hot Uptown” Cabello and Drake attempt to forget their past lovers. But they can’t help but find themselves wrapped up in the memories.

“When it’s hot uptown / And you miss my love / Tryna calm me down / Couldn’t make this up / Hot uptown / Do you miss my love? / Do you want me back?,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

The following track, “Uuugly,” is an interlude, featuring mostly Drake, with Cabello on the background. The story of “Hot Uptown” continues, as Drake won’t let a past love fizzle out so easily.

“There’s not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you / Please don’t make me, please don’t make me / Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof / It’ll get ugly,” he sings, as Cabello garnishes the background with her soft, raspy vocals.

C,XOXO is out now via Interscope.