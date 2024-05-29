Camila Cabello F1 Academy 2024
Drake Appears On Multiple Songs From Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Album ‘C, XOXO,’ She Explains

Camila Cabello’s upcoming album C, XOXO is now just a month away, as it’s set to drop at the end of June. As Cabello reveals in a new Billboard interview, the project should please Drake fans.

Cabello revealed that she and Drake were spotted in those much-discussed vacation photos because they were finishing a track together. She also divulged that she first reached out to Drake via Instagram DMs, saying, “He’s the f*cking GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars. I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”

Billboard describes the song as a “flirtatious, Caribbean-infused track.” It turns out the song isn’t only Drake’s appearance on the album, as he sings on the near-two-minute interlude “Uuugly” that immediately follows. Calvin Harris says the track was Drake’s idea, saying, “He wanted to do one more thing for the album.”

Cabello added, “Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album [laughs]. I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t.”

C, XOXO is out 6/28 via Geffen/Interscope. Find more information here.

