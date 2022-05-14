Released last month, Camila Cabello’s latest album, Familia, is one that celebrates the strength of her family in getting through difficult times. The Havana-born pop singer put out a slew of notable singles including “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran and “Psychofreak” featuring Willow. There’s star power on the album alongside Cabello, but she also made sure to tab an emerging artist who’s making her own unique rise in global Latinx pop music: Argentinian singer Maria Becerra.

Becerra, whom you might remember from her explosive Grammys performance alongside J Balvin on his track “Qué Màs Pues?” joins Cabello on “Hasta Los Dientes,” and the new video is an intergalactic affair. In the brand new clip, the pair star in an alien cabaret show that’s being broadcast to galaxies far, far away. A lavishly adorned Cabello dances in an elaborate stage set up, tossing in the arms of space hunks. Becerra waltzes feverishly down the steps and joins Cabello for a tightly choreographed routine. The pair complement each other vocally incredibly well over guitar-laden production by Ricky Reed, before they’re met with extraterrestrial applause.

Watch the video for Camila Cabello’s “Hasta Los Dientes” featuring Maria Becerra above.

Familia is out now via Epic Records. Listen to it here.

