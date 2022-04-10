For the first time in a little over two years, Camila Cabello has a new album out for people to enjoy. The ex-Fifth Harmony singer released her third solo effort Familia on Friday and the project arrives with 12 songs and the previously-released singles “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet.” The project also features contributions from Willow, Ed Sheeran, and Maria Becerra. So far, Cabello has celebrated the album’s release with performances of “Bam Bam” and “Pyschofreak” on Saturday Night Live. Elsewhere, she took a moment to talk to fans about the album and share how much it means to her.

“Wowzer! Familia is finally out,” Cabello said to start a TikTok she recently posted before adding that “this album means so much to me.“ She continued, “The journey to making it completely changed (me) and, not to be dramatic, saved my life. Y’know, I started this album at a really shitty mental health point and the process of making it, and being vulnerable and being honest about my experiences and leaning on other people changed my life.”

Cabello concluded her message by saying, “I’m so proud of it and I’m so happy you guys get to hear it now.”

You can watch Cabello speak about the importance of Familia in the video above.

Familia is out now via Epic Records. You can stream it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.