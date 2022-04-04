J Balvin is on top of the world right now. Just last week, he released two tracks with Ed Sheeran in the thumping “Sigue” and the emotive “Forever My Love,” definitely bringing out the best in Sheeran’s sneaky good Spanish. And while Balvin didn’t win the lone award he was nominated for at the 64th Annual Grammys, he didn’t let that stop him from lighting the Grammys stage on fire. Balvin and Argentine urbano singer Maria Becerra performed their hit, “Qué Más Pues” at the Grammys, before Balvin unleashed another surprise on the audience.

Wrapped in a scarlet red coat, J Balvin opened the tune facing Becerra his confident foil, in a devious dance. She was radiant in her black alligator leather flowy pants, matching top, and elbow-length gloves. For the uninitiated, Becerra is one of the brightest stars in Urbano music and besides being featured on “Qué Más Pues,” she is also set to appear on Camilla Cabello’s upcomoing album, Familía. “Qué Más Pues, is off of J Balvin’s 2021 album, Jose, which was up for the Best Música Urbana Album award, but ultimately lost to Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo.

As the song came to a close, Balvin and his aqua hair with a red heart dyed onto the back of his head, stepped to a second stage and performed his EDM-reggaeton crossover “In Da Getto,” produced by Skrillex. He was accompanied by a full-on army of seated pop-lock dancers and it was as wonderfully over-the-top as you’d expect at the Grammys.