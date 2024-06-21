Pop

Charli XCX And Lorde Work It Out On The Remix With Their New ‘Girl, So Confusing’ Rework

Many have speculated that Charli XCX’s “Girl, So Confusing” is about Lorde, with lyrics like, “‘Cause people say we’re alike / They say we’ve got the same hair / One day we might make some music / The internet would go crazy” (more context on that in a minute). Well, that has now been pretty much confirmed with Lorde hopping on a new remix of the track.

On the song (officially titled “The girl, so confusing version with lorde”), Lorde responds to the original lyrics, singing, “Well, honestly, I was speechless / When I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you’d been feeling / Let’s work it out on the remix.”

In a May cover story with Rolling Stone UK, Lorde spoke about some envy she felt when Lorde first found fame, saying, “When ‘Royals’ came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that Ella got. You piece all this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’ But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people. I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like ‘Royals.’ I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work.”

Listen to the “Girl, So Confusing” remix above.

