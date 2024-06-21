Many have speculated that Charli XCX’s “Girl, So Confusing” is about Lorde, with lyrics like, “‘Cause people say we’re alike / They say we’ve got the same hair / One day we might make some music / The internet would go crazy” (more context on that in a minute). Well, that has now been pretty much confirmed with Lorde hopping on a new remix of the track.

On the song (officially titled “The girl, so confusing version with lorde”), Lorde responds to the original lyrics, singing, “Well, honestly, I was speechless / When I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you’d been feeling / Let’s work it out on the remix.”

In a May cover story with Rolling Stone UK, Lorde spoke about some envy she felt when Lorde first found fame, saying, “When ‘Royals’ came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that Ella got. You piece all this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’ But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people. I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like ‘Royals.’ I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work.”

Listen to the “Girl, So Confusing” remix above.