Charli XCX is delightfully blunt. She named her newly released album Brat , and if that weren’t literal enough, she went ahead and entitled the deluxe version Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not . So, Charli XCX has never been one to mince words, but she made an exception for “Girl, So Confusing,” leaving fans to fall down rabbit holes and theorize until their collective heart’s content about the popular Brat track.

Who Is Charli XCX’s ‘Girl, So Confusing’ About?

In short, Charli XCX hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind “Girl, So Confusing,” but fans have narrowed it down to three possible suspects, with one person universally identified atop the leaderboard.

Vulture did the lord’s work and decoded the song, explaining all of the reasons why “Girl, So Confusing” must be about Lorde. Plenty of fans agree, as seen below.

These 360 brat stories aligning the the lyrics of charli’s “girl, so confusing”… being a Charli x Lorde truther is extremely hard in this economy pic.twitter.com/Roecrc478D — amelia (@ameliabiIity) June 5, 2024

Charli XCX on ‘BRAT’ track “Girl, so confusing”: “You’re all about writing poems, but I’m about throwing parties. Think you should come to my party and put your hands up. I think we’re totally different, but opposites do attract. Maybe we’re so meant to be, just you and me.… pic.twitter.com/6Agn60gMtN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2024

Lorde praises Charli XCX's new album "Brat" amid fan speculation that one of the new songs is about her. “The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an… pic.twitter.com/o39DTpyCKo — Variety (@Variety) June 6, 2024

Fans think a new Charli XCX dis track is about Lorde, but the answer is a bit more complex.https://t.co/s8VgTph88O — W Magazine (@wmag) June 6, 2024

when this interviewer thought charli xcx was lorde and charli just pretended to be her pic.twitter.com/3b4fg0lXdp — pop culture (@gagasyuyi) June 8, 2024

either “Girl, so confusing” is about Lorde and Charli XCX is being a loser (in a cool way), or it’s about Marina (sans the Diamonds) and she’s punching down … either way, it’s great — Dylan (@DylanTheeDern) June 7, 2024

As noted by Out Magazine, Marina (formerly Marina And The Diamonds) and Rina Sawayama are also popular guesses.

Last week, Charli XCX appeared on Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers And Bowen Yang and expressed indecisiveness over whether she’ll publicly confirm whom she wrote “Girl, So Confusing” about.