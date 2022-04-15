Charli XCX is fresh off releasing Crash, which has proven to be the biggest album of her career so far: It was her first No. 1 album in the UK and first top-10 in the US. She’s not done with it yet, as she returned today with a new video for “Used To Know Me.” Charli’s costume budget for this video seems to have been significant as she goes through a ton of different looks here, from cheerleader to sexy nun to just enjoying a bubble bath.

Charli previously told Apple Music of the song:

“I was trying to emulate myself on ‘Fancy’ — or get back into that headspace. I really remember searching for the chorus melody to ‘Fancy’ in a way that I hadn’t really searched for a melody before. Normally I’m very instinctual and spontaneous when it comes to melodies, but with ‘Fancy,’ I had to really maneuver my brain around different corners to figure it out — to understand the formation of the notes. I wrote this on my own at Stargate’s studios, which probably made me feel like I had to write a really big pop song, and then when I was listening to it on repeat in my car, I just started singing the synth line to ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S. So I called a few people and was like, ‘Is this possible?’ And everyone said, ‘Yes, but do you care about publishing?’ And I was like, ‘I guess not.’ It feels to me like a big song — it’s about re-shaping who you are after a breakup.”

Watch the “Used To Know Me” video above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.