Pop

Charli XCX Sports A Ton Of Different Looks In Her Fun New ‘Used To Know Me’ Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Charli XCX is fresh off releasing Crash, which has proven to be the biggest album of her career so far: It was her first No. 1 album in the UK and first top-10 in the US. She’s not done with it yet, as she returned today with a new video for “Used To Know Me.” Charli’s costume budget for this video seems to have been significant as she goes through a ton of different looks here, from cheerleader to sexy nun to just enjoying a bubble bath.

Charli previously told Apple Music of the song:

“I was trying to emulate myself on ‘Fancy’ — or get back into that headspace. I really remember searching for the chorus melody to ‘Fancy’ in a way that I hadn’t really searched for a melody before. Normally I’m very instinctual and spontaneous when it comes to melodies, but with ‘Fancy,’ I had to really maneuver my brain around different corners to figure it out — to understand the formation of the notes. I wrote this on my own at Stargate’s studios, which probably made me feel like I had to write a really big pop song, and then when I was listening to it on repeat in my car, I just started singing the synth line to ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S. So I called a few people and was like, ‘Is this possible?’ And everyone said, ‘Yes, but do you care about publishing?’ And I was like, ‘I guess not.’ It feels to me like a big song — it’s about re-shaping who you are after a breakup.”

Watch the “Used To Know Me” video above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×