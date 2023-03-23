Coldplay leader Chris Martin was recently a guest on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. He shared a funny anecdote about talking to a nurse in an elevator, gave an opinion on singers on talk shows, and discussed his questionable diet that was inspired by an unexpected musician.

“I actually don’t have dinner anymore,” he said. “I stop eating at 4 [p.m.] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year,” Martin recalled of a dinner with Springsteen and his wife Patti. “I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’ and Patti said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’”

On that podcast, he also thanked actor Woody Harrelson. “I’m going to give a big shout-out to Woody Harrelson because he was at a concert of ours in Oswald,” he said. “He was so kind to my brother when he had no reason to be that he just became an extra hero in my eyes.”

Watch Martin discuss Springsteen above.

