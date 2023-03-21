Coldplay leader Chris Martin was just the guest on a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast that debuted March 19, and he made for an entertaining episode. He gave his humorous take on singers on talk shows, and he also shared a funny story about a funny moment he and a nurse shared in an elevator.

At the end of a newly shared video clip from the episode, O’Brien told a story about his mother meeting Jim Carrey, not knowing who the world-famous actor was, and encouraging him to keep trying at having a successful comedy career. That prompted Martin to share a similar story about celebrity going unrecognized, except it was about himself.

He explained:

“I was visiting my friend who had cancer at the time, in New York, in hospital. I was coming down in the elevator with a nurse in all her glory. Like, six pens in the pocket, you know. And I was singing… not loudly, not like, ‘Hey check this out!’ But I was mumbling or something. She said, ‘Oh, you have a beautiful voice!’ And I said, ‘Oh, thank you so much.’ She said, ‘You know, you should… you should do something with that.’ And I said, ‘Oh, well maybe.’ And she said, ‘Also, you look like the guy from Coldplay.’ This is really true! And I said, ‘Yeah, people say that.’ And she said, ‘You know what you should do? You should call restaurants and say that you’re him because you would get really good tables. And then she left.”

