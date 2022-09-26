Christine And The Queens Unveil The Atmospheric New Single ‘Rien Dire’

In July, Christine and The Queens announced his first new album in four years, Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles. After having to push back the record release date as well as a tour due to injuries, the new single “Rien Dire” is out today after premiering on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1.

“Rien Dire” is an atmospheric track that pulsates and broods with mysterious energy. It sounds like the soft, immersive feeling of spacing out or daydreaming. When it ends, you look around to remember where you are.

Just a couple of months ago, Chris, the mastermind of Christine and The Queens, came out as a transgender man. “I’ve been a man for a year now — a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process,” he noted. “My journey with gender has always been tumultuous. It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this. A way to express it could be switching between ‘they’ and ‘she.’ I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way.”

Listen to “Rien Dire” above.

Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles will arrive on 11/11 via Because Music. Pre-save it here.