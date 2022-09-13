It may be a while until we get new music from Christine And The Queens. Chris, as the artist is also known, suffered an injury during rehearsals for the tour in support of his upcoming album, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles‘, and has thus postponed his upcoming tour dates.

For his upcoming album era, Chris has created the character Redcar, as whom he will perform on tour. Today, Chris issued a statement saying “Red injured himself while dancing” during rehearsals.

“The doctors have forbidden him to return to the stage for at least three weeks, the time to recover,” he continued. “We are therefore obliged to cancel the concert in Arles on 17 September and to postpone the concerts in Paris and London.”

As a result, the album, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles, as well as the tour dates, were pushed back to November.

Last month, Chris revealed in a TikTok that he now uses he/him pronouns and has been living as a man “for a year.” He also called the Redcar character a “poetic and philosophical construction.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with New York Times Chris said his journey with gender has always been “tumultuous.”