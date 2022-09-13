christine and the queens global citizen 2021
Getty Image / Kristy Sparow
Pop

Christine And The Queens Pushes Back His Album And Tour Following An Injury During Rehearsals

It may be a while until we get new music from Christine And The Queens. Chris, as the artist is also known, suffered an injury during rehearsals for the tour in support of his upcoming album, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles‘, and has thus postponed his upcoming tour dates.

For his upcoming album era, Chris has created the character Redcar, as whom he will perform on tour. Today, Chris issued a statement saying “Red injured himself while dancing” during rehearsals.

“The doctors have forbidden him to return to the stage for at least three weeks, the time to recover,” he continued. “We are therefore obliged to cancel the concert in Arles on 17 September and to postpone the concerts in Paris and London.”

As a result, the album, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles, as well as the tour dates, were pushed back to November.

Last month, Chris revealed in a TikTok that he now uses he/him pronouns and has been living as a man “for a year.” He also called the Redcar character a “poetic and philosophical construction.”

@christineandthequeens

Ok bonne journee mes amities

♬ son original – Redcar

Earlier this year, in an interview with New York Times Chris said his journey with gender has always been “tumultuous.”

“I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way,” he said.

Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles is out 11/11 via Because Music. Pre-save it here.

