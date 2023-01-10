History is being made again at Coachella because Blackpink is in the area.

As the highly-anticipated festival released its full lineup today (January 10), the reception is beyond compare as the list of performers contained a diverse amount of acts across the globe. But the most exciting part of it all? Seeing the name “BLACKPINK” as the main headliner for Coachella’s Saturday lineup (April 15 and 22). Having the pioneering K-pop act spearhead one of the three days of Coachella is a win on all counts. In other words, Blackpink will become the first ever K-pop group, let alone Korean act, to headline the festival, as well as the first-ever girl group to do so.

This comes after Blackpink became the first ever K-pop act to be in the Coachella lineup in 2019, three years after their debut in 2016.

Just like Bad Bunny (who is headlining the Friday lineup) and the Latin community, Blackpink’s return to the desert will continue to break barriers for the Korean music industry in hopes to diversify the western and global festival markets more. (Peep DPR Live, DPR Ian, and Jackson Wang on the setlist!) We’ve seen it with J-Hope and TXT at Lollapalooza last summer, as well as Dreamcatcher at Primavera Sound in Spain last June, it’s only a matter of time festivals include more global acts for diversity.

Coachella is set for the weekends of April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club. Pre-sale tickets starts on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. More information about tickets is available on the Coachella website.