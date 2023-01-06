Who Are The Rumored Headliners For Coachella 2023?

Celebrities, reality TV stars, and social media influencers’ favorite annual music event, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, is just months away. This year’s multi-day celebration of arts and culture is locked in for the second (April 14 to 16) and third weekend (April 21 to 23) of April. At the same time, the festival’s location is no surprise. Each year, it is held on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The headliners are always a fun guessing game for music lovers. As festival goers financially prepare themselves for the steep ticket price, whispers of this year’s headliners have begun to make the rounds on social media.

In 2021, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Los Angeles Times that he’d love to have Frank Ocean return as a headliner, given that his 2020 return to the festival was canceled due to COVID. Tollett and Ocean have since remained tight-lipped about his potential resurgence. However, with anticipation building for the festival, social media users have begun circulating a flyer of Coachella’s entire lineup.

The image has not been authenticated and should only be treated as speculation; fans are excited at the possibility of seeing Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean headlining the first weekend. Other notable acts on the graphic include Jack Harlow, Skrillex, and Lil Durk, as well as international acts Blackpink, Rosalía, Burna Boy, and Tems.

Brehhhhh if this is real 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/aICMX0MIgR — John SUMIF() (fan) (@johnsummif) January 5, 2023

The Coachella lineup is usually released in mid-January, so it won’t be long until this flyer is confirmed or updated.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.