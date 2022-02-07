The BTS link-up “My Universe” is the headlining collaboration on Coldplay’s album Music Of The Spheres, but it’s not the only one. They also teamed up with Selena Gomez for “Let Somebody Go,” and now they’ve reconvened in a new video for the song.

The black-and-white clip sees Chris Martin and Gomez yearning for a love to continue and eventually lamenting its loss. The video isn’t exactly rooted in reality, as it’s full of physics-defying, M.C. Escher-like environments.

Chris Martin previously told Apple Music of the song, “It’s just a really lovely ballad. And quite early on we realised it needed a female counterpart to the vocal. And we were very grateful that when we asked Selena to sing on it, she loved the song and was happy to do so. Collaborations in general are something that we’ve done more of recently. We never really used to do it before. When we were younger, we kind of locked ourselves in a room and felt we had to prove everything ourselves. But I think as time has gone on, it’s become more interesting for us to work with other people from different parts of the world, different genres. It just adds colour and character to the music.”

Watch the “Let Somebody Go” video above.

