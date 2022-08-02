Demi Lovato Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again

In May 2021, Demi Lovato revealed she identified as non-binary and had started using they/them pronouns. Now, though, things have changed again: Lovato has returned to using she/her pronouns.

In a recent interview on the Spout podcast, host Tamara Dhia noted she didn’t fully understand the idea of they/them pronouns and asked Lovato for an explanation. While answering the question, Lovato revealed her new pronoun switch, saying (via ET):

“Yeah, so, they/them is, um… I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again. So, for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really… I don’t find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

The pronouns on Lovato’s Instagram account are currently “they/them/she/her,” although Out notes that change was actually made in late April. The Spout interview is the first time Lovato has spoken publicly about the shift.