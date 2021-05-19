The past few years have been a time of tremendous personal change for Demi Lovato. Aside from bouncing back from a drug overdose, the singer has also come out as pansexual, and now, they have shared some more major personal news: Lovato revealed today that they now identify as non-binary and have changed their pronouns to they/them.

Lovato shared the news in a video introduction to a new series titled 4D With Demi Lovato. They begin the video by explaining the meaning of the series, saying, “Living in the fourth dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse.”

They go on to reveal they now identify as non-binary. The caption of the post echoes a lot of the points Lovato makes in the video and it reads:

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Check out Lovato’s post below. Lovato also shared the first episode of 4D featuring author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon as the debut guest, so watch that below as well.