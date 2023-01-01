Everybody was excited when Dolly Parton was announced as Miley Cyrus’ co-host for the second edition of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. It’s not a knock on Pete Davidson. It’s Dolly Parton. The recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee has an unmatched rapport with Cyrus, her goddaughter. That extends to how incredible they sound together.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party started on Saturday night, December 31, with Cyrus and Parton strutting on to the stage in Miami to perform “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” in leopard-print outfits. But the highlight may have been just before midnight, when they gifted the audience a flawless medley of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You.”

After the six-minute mashup was over, Cyrus said, “Well, Aunt Dolly, we’ve got about a minute until midnight, until it’s 2023.”

Parton played to the crowd, in typical Parton fashion, and replied, “Well, first of all, we wanna say, have you had a good time tonight? I tell you, this is the thrill of my life to get to host the show with Miley. We know how much I’ve loved her since she was a little ol’ bitty thing. Now, she’s a big ol’ thing, and I still love her. I will always love you.”

Cyrus echoed Parton’s sentiment, and they counted down from 10 to midnight before holding hands and taking in the immaculate fireworks show.

That wasn’t the last viewers saw of Cyrus and Parton, though. The two-hour show wrapped with a jazzy rendition of Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and a charged performance of Parton’s legendary hit “Jolene.”

Watch the highlights below.

David Byrne and @mileycyrus are the duo we didn't know we needed. 🕺 #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/G2fa8N5Pef — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 1, 2023