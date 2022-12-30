Miley Cyrus has, more or less, promised fans new music in 2023 through “New Year, New Miley” promotional posters and a countdown clock. But she’s also making a few promises to herself. Ahead of her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special tomorrow night, December 31, Cyrus sat down with Hoda Kotb to dish on her resolutions.

“My 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I believe you can google it,” the 30-year-old star said. “It looks as fun as it was, but it’s a different kind of fun. I feel that whatever I had in my purpose to prove, I did that. And now, it’s less about proving to others and more about for myself.”

Cyrus continued, “I think why New Year’s is probably my favorite holiday is because everyone has the same idea that I’m kind of exercising all year around, which is, it’s time for something new. It’s time for a change. It’s time for a new beginning. And I think a lot of us wait until midnight to go, ‘Well, when I wake up tomorrow in this new year, everything will be different.’ But it won’t be different if you aren’t different.”

When Kotb specifically asked for Cyrus’ New Year’s resolution, she admitted that her “instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes. The full resolution, as exclusively reported by People yesterday, was inspired by Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean Thomas.

“Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening,’ and I guess that would kind of be my resolution — to not just listen to myself, but listen to others,” Cyrus said.

Parton, Cyrus’ godmother, was tapped to co-host this year’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, a role held by Pete Davidson last year.

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before, but I told her, ‘You know, at the end of the year, I was really wanting to do something different. I think I’m gonna dye my hair brunette,” Cyrus additionally relayed to Kotb. “She acted like I told her the worst news you can imagine. She clutched her pearls, gasped and went back, and she goes, ‘You can’t do that! You are me!’ I am somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, so I will be blonde.”

The musical guests joining Cyrus and Parton in Miami include Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd, and Sia. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live tomorrow, December 31, on NBC beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST and lasting until after midnight. It will also stream live on Peacock.

Watch Cyrus’ TODAY With Hoda & Jenna interview above.