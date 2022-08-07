Dua Lipa Has Been Named An Honorary Ambassador Of Kosovo

Ahead of her performance at Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, Dua Lipa shared some exciting news. The “Levitating” singer has been named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo. She was awarded the honor this past Friday by the president of Kosovo, who praised her humanitarian work during a special ceremony. This news arrives just a week after Lipa headlined at Lollapalooza.

Lipa shared the news in an Instagram post, where she is photographed alongside Kosovo president.

“Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President [Vjosa Osmani],” said Lipa in a caption. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel, and to dream big.”

Lipa was raised in London, however, was born to Kosovan Albanian parents. However, she is often vocal about social justice issues pertaining to Kosovo. In a letter from Osmani, which Lipa also shared, The Kosovan president said of Lipa,

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.”

