Dua Lipa has been living up to her hit song “Levitating” over the last year and this latest achievement takes her to a different stratosphere. The 26-year-old has officially tied Ariana Grande for the most songs with over one billion streams among female artists. Dua and the Sweetener artist now share the throne with seven songs a piece.

Some of Dua Lipa’s records that aided in her achieving this feat include “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris, the PNAU remix to “Cold Heart” with Elton John, “Don’t Start Now,” “IDGAF,” and the aforementioned “Levitating” with received a remix by DaBaby soon after its release. In terms of RIAA certifications, her 2020 album Future Nostalgia and eponymous 2017 album are both certified Platinum. “Levitating” is four times Platinum, “One Kiss” is three times platinum, and “IDGAF” is two times Platinum.

Dua Lipa has been busy in 2022, appearing on Calvin Harris’ “Potion” with Young Thug and “Sweetest Pie” with Megan Thee Stallion. She reportedly told Elton John that her third album is “50% of the way there” and “is starting to feel good,” so she could very well knock Ariana Grande off of their shared pedestal until Grande releases her next album.

Check out the full list of Dua Lipa’s RIAA certifications here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.