Dua Lipa has slowly but surely been taking over the pop realm, and the success of her second album, Future Nostalgia — despite not being able to tour behind it due to the pandemic — has been pretty impressive. After issuing quite a few different iterations of the album, The Moonlight Edition, and the Club Future Nostalgia remix version, the pop star has finally been able to get out on the road and give fans her live show.

And maybe it’s the excitement around her tour, or just the resilience of the song itself, but one of Future Nostalgia‘s early singles, “Levitating,” got a huge boost this week. According to Billboard, the song has officially become the longest-charting song by a woman to stay on the Hot 100. After a whopping 70 weeks, the track passed up the 69-week (nice) run of LeAnn Rimes country ballad, “How Do I Live” that ruled a stretch between 1997-98. “Levitating” joins a very small crew of songs — only five (!) total — to spend 70 weeks charting, including The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which did 90 frames from 2019-2021.

Aside from Abel and Dua, the other three include “Radioactive,” by Imagine Dragons with 87 weeks, “Sail” by AWOLNATION with 79 weeks, and “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz with 76 weeks.