After Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted kissing, headlines and rumors surfaced about whether or not they were a couple. However, in a recent episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, during a chat with Charli XCX, Lipa seemed to clear up the gossip by talking about being single.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” the star said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.” She didn’t mention Noah by name, but this statement still says a lot.

Earlier this year, Lipa spoke in an interview about her wariness with driving in America. “Being from the UK, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around,” Lipa said. “When I’m in the car with someone in America and they have, like, a little bit of road rage, I’m always like, ‘Don’t do it. You have no idea who that other person is and if they’re carrying a gun.’”

Listen to the podcast episode below.

