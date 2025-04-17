Ed Sheeran’s focus lately has been on his latest single, the Persian-inspired “Azizam.” So, today (April 17), he has shared a lively and frenetic new video for the track.

In a post shared on social media today, Sheeran wrote of the video:

“When we had all finished Azizam in the studio, I asked @ilya_music what we should do for a music video, and he said ‘you gotta do it as a Persian wedding, thats the best way to showcase all of the culture in a video’. I contacted @saman_kesh, who I have worked with before, who is also Persian, and asked him to basically make a video which is me going on a crash course Persian wedding. He wanted to make it like other non Persians would experience a wedding for the first time, and how full on, but fun it is. I found it was so similar in ways to the Irish weddings I grew up going to, but obviously so different in other ways. Much like the rhythms and instrumentation of the song, I find our two cultures have so much intertwined similarities. But underneath it all is love and pride. I loved the day shooting, I learnt so many new things, got to experience all of it with my dad, and work with amazing people like @andymusic1, @omiddjalili, @eyelarx and @shervinalenabi. I hope you love the music video, it was a joy to make it. At the end there is a cameo from the legendary @googoosh, who I adore. We did a Persian Version of the song together, and that is out at midnight, enjoy x.”

Sheeran previously said of the song, “Even though it’s completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before, Azizam feels familiar to me. I wanted to create a party atmosphere in a song and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who I worked with on the track, helped bring that to life. He was so inspiring to work with.” He also said on The Tonight Show, “I feel like the Persian community has really embraced the song and what we’ve been doing with it, and I feel very honored to be kind of taken by the hand and shown different things.”

Watch the “Azizam” video above.