For over a year now, Ed Sheeran has been teasing that his next album will be titled Play. Now, he’s come right out and confirmed it.

Sheeran was on The Tonight Show yesterday (March 26), and he confirmed Play as the title and explained to Jimmy Fallon:

“When I was like 18, I had an idea for ten albums, and it was Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward, Stop. So I’ve always had — I wanted to do ten. I’m kind of a bit obsessed with Tarantino, and I heard he was doing ten films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse and sh*t. So I’m like, I want to do my 10 and, every now and then, do a side project here and then.”

Fallon then asked if Sheeran will actually stop making albums after Stop, and Sheeran joked, “I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put, like, different songs on, and then it’s in your will that comes out the day you die, and it’s called Eject.”

After a laugh from Fallon and the audience, Sheeran continued, “I’m not joking. Imagine when [Paul] McCartney passes away, and there’s a record that he’s made that there’s a song from when he’s 16, there’s a song from when he’s 20, there’s a song from when he’s 30. It’d be fascinating.”

Elsewhere on the show, Sheeran performed some of a new song called “Old Phone” and busted out the loop pedal to demonstrate how he constructs a one-man “Shape Of You” arrangement live.

Check out clips from Sheeran’s Fallon appearance above.