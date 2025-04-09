Getting locked out of your hotel room is an inconvenience, but having that happen while you’re naked is a nightmare. Well, it happened to Ed Sheeran once, as he revealed on a new episode of Call Her Daddy.

Host Alex Cooper asked Sheeran for an embarrassing moment of his and he shared the story:

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I’m gonna say it. I was playing a city in Europe, this was like 2018, 2019. And my best mate was out with his mom and his sister, and we sort of started drinking espresso… not espresso, what they called Cafe Patron, and then I went to bed and I got up in the middle of the night to have a pee, and I was sleeping naked. I walked out to have a pee, and then I hear a door close, I open my eyes, and I’m in the corridor, naked, no key. It’s like 4 a.m. and I’m like, ‘Oh my God [laughs], what am I gonna do?’

And I kinda look around and as I look around, it’s like CCTV, CCTV. I’m like, ‘Ooh, this is not good,’ and there was, like, room service, someone had room service, and I went to go and get the napkin and I put napkin on, clicked the lift, went down to the lobby.

Bear in mind, it’s like 4 a.m., there’s people working in the hotel. I just kind of walked with this thing and I was like, ‘Please, can you let me back in my room, and please can you not tell anyone about this?’ My security guard went to go wipe all the CCTV… well, he told me he wiped it. He might have kept it for blackmail later on down the line. But yeah, I think that’s the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done.”