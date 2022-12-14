Ahead of his upcoming Mathematics tour in the US, Ed Sheeran stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the song that kicked off the Equals era.

On the Late Show stage, Sheeran wore a cozy white turtle neck and carried an acoustic guitar with him as he performed “Bad Habits.” In the background were brightened images of his head, wearing sunglasses, as he gears up for a breezy tour.

It’s been a busy past few years for Sheeran, as he released his fourth major-label album, and began the European leg of his Mathematics tour. In an interview with Today.FM, Sheeran revealed how he balances his professional and his personal life.

“What I feel about the press is, actually, they’re quite respectful if you are consistent. So, I have always been the same and just said, ‘I want privacy.’ And largely, they’re all good. If I was on social media showing every aspect of my life, inside of my home, my kid’s faces, my wife’s face… I wouldn’t have a leg to stand on, on the privacy thing. I feel like, after 11 years in the industry, I’m kind of given [privacy] because I’m not causing it.”

