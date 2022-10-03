Ed Sheeran is planning to head out on the road to give some more music lessons, aka bringing his Mathematics tour to North America in 2023. In a new announcement on social media, Sheeran’s HQ account wrote, “Sounds like Ed’s next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th.” Khalid, Maisie Peters, Russ, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Dylan will join as openers on the tour.

The announcement also features a video of Sheeran sitting at a classroom desk, as a teacher starts instructing a “Mathematics” class on a chalkboard. She begins to draw the symbols that Sheeran has used for his past albums (plus, equals, divide, multiply). When she does, he gets increasingly confused when songs from each era begin to play, including “The A Team,” “Bad Habits,” and “Thinking Out Loud.”

However, at the end of the video, the teacher reveals a new symbol: minus. This is where Sheeran looks the most confused, as it might be referencing a new album and title. While all of his albums have taken on the math symbols as titles, he has only released four, not five, and never one called “–.” Watch the full video below.

Sounds like Ed’s next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th. Sign up at https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/B7DDryC9eG — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022

While presale for the new tour starts October 12, Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is open from now until October 9 at 10 pm ET. Continue scrolling for a complete list of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics North American tour dates.

05/06/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/13/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/20/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

05/27/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

06/03/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/10/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/17/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/24/2023 — Landover, MD @ FedExField

07/01/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

07/15/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/22/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/29/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/05/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

08/12/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/19/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/26/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/02/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/09/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/16/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/23/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.