Ed Sheeran is the gift that keeps on giving for his fans. After releasing his fifth album = (Equals) last fall, he released remixes of two songs from the album, “The Joker And The Queen” with Taylor Swift and “2Step” with Lil Baby. He then delivered a “tour edition” of = complete with four new songs to indulge in. Add in collaborations with J Balvin, Camila Cabello, and others, it’s clear that Sheeran has things covered on the music front. Now Ed is diving into the clothing world thanks to an upcoming sustainable collaboration with Lucy & Yak.

Through his collaboration with the independent clothing brand, Ed will debut a limited-edition capsule collection that is laden with butterfly prints and designs inspired by the artwork for =. Billboard notes that the items are “fairly made” with organic cotton and built for all seasons.

“Ed wanted to partner on a collection that brings together his love for his fans,” reads a statement about the upcoming collection, adding, “and Lucy & Yak’s iconic designs and sustainability focused approach; the singer and his wife Cherry are passionate about the environment.” Lucy Greenwood, the co-founder of Lucy & Yak, also notes that the butterfly in the artwork for = “holds a really special meaning” to Ed, adding that he “shares our passion for doing better for the environment.”

The limited-edition capsule collection contains the L.E Original Dungaree (priced at £65, or about $77), Bailey Hoodie (£58, or $69), Denver T-shirt (£28, or $33) and Travis Bucket Hat (£22, or $26). It will be available to purchase on July 14 here.

You can read more about the upcoming collection here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.