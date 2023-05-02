Ed Sheeran has currently been in court over a lawsuit from the family of Marvin Gaye’s songwriting collaborator, Ed Townsend, claiming that Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” song copied Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Now, as the latest development from the trial this week, Sheeran reportedly told people in the room that he’ll be quitting music if he’s found guilty, according to the Daily Mail. He’s also continued to deny that he copied the song.

“If that happens, I’m done, I’m stopping,” he said. “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”

Another reported past development included them claiming that Sheeran was aware of Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” influence as he performed a mashup of the two during a concert. Sheeran has denied the impact.

“I mash up songs at lots of gigs. Many songs have similar chords. You can go from ‘Let It Be’ to ‘No Woman No Cry’ and switch back,” Sheeran stated. “If I’d done what you’re accusing me of doing, I’d be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 20,000 people and do that.”

If found guilty, Townsend’s family is seeking $100 million in the lawsuit after citing “striking similarities” between the two songs.

