This past weekend, Ed Sheeran played a couple of shows in Florida, and while he was in the neighborhood, he decided to swing by a school to surprise a bunch of kids with a number of exciting gifts.

In a video taken on May 19 and shared by the Hillsborough County Public Schools Facebook page (as Billboard notes), Sheeran is seen strolling into a music room as some Middleton and Blake High School students perform an instrumental rendition of “Eyes Closed.”

Sheeran then addressed the room, saying, “I thought I’d come and play some songs for you. I’ve also brought some guitars to give to you guys for [your] music department.” That got a big cheer before Sheeran continued to tell the students he’s giving them tickets to his sold-out concert at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which naturally got an even louder reaction. Sheeran went on, “Tomorrow is to, like, 72,000 people, and right here, I’m gonna play a tiny concert now, if that’s OK.” He then performed “Perfect.”

Elsewhere in the video, Sheeran chatted with some of the students, signed one kid’s guitar, and sang background vocals as a group of students performed “Photograph.”

Watch the video here.

