What Is Ed Sheeran’s Setlist For The ‘Subtract Tour?’

Ed Sheeran is going to be quite the busy man this summer. But that was all by design. The “End Of Youth” singer is currently on his Mathematics Tour where each night he revisits his biggest hits to arenas full of endearing fans. Simultaneously, the entertainer is embarking on a much more intimate theatre showing.
As part of the Subtract Tour, which kicked off on May 19, the songwriter will focus much more closely on his latest album by the same name. While the setlist for his Mathematics Tour has already been shared by Uproxx here, his setlist for the smaller shows looks a lot different.
In a statement shared on Instagram, when explaining the decision to have two separate tours, Sheeran wrote, “I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting.”
According to the Setlist.Fm, the musician did manage to sneak a few tracks off other albums into the show. View the full setlist for the Subtract Tour as well as the remaining tour dates below.
With Full Band
1. “Boat”
2. “Salt Water”
3. “Eyes Closed”
4. “Life Goes On”
5. “Dusty”
6. “End of Youth”
7. “Colourblind”
8. “Curtains”
9. “Borderline”
10. “Spark”
11. “Vega”
12. “Sycamore”
13. “No Strings”
14. “The Hills of Aberfeldy”
Solo
15. “The A Team”
16. “Shivers”
17. “Thinking Out Loud”
18. “Perfect”
19. “Bloodstream”
20. “Shape of You”
21. “Bad Habits”
Encore
22. “The Parting Glass”
23. “Afterglow”
05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
06/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/29 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/14 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
08/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
08/18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/15 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
— (Subtract) is out now via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.