What Is Ed Sheeran’s Setlist For The ‘Subtract Tour?’

Ed Sheeran is going to be quite the busy man this summer. But that was all by design. The “End Of Youth” singer is currently on his Mathematics Tour where each night he revisits his biggest hits to arenas full of endearing fans. Simultaneously, the entertainer is embarking on a much more intimate theatre showing.

As part of the Subtract Tour, which kicked off on May 19, the songwriter will focus much more closely on his latest album by the same name. While the setlist for his Mathematics Tour has already been shared by Uproxx here, his setlist for the smaller shows looks a lot different.

In a statement shared on Instagram, when explaining the decision to have two separate tours, Sheeran wrote, “I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting.”

According to the Setlist.Fm, the musician did manage to sneak a few tracks off other albums into the show. View the full setlist for the Subtract Tour as well as the remaining tour dates below.

With Full Band

1. “Boat”

2. “Salt Water”

3. “Eyes Closed”

4. “Life Goes On”

5. “Dusty”

6. “End of Youth”

7. “Colourblind”

8. “Curtains”

9. “Borderline”

10. “Spark”

11. “Vega”

12. “Sycamore”

13. “No Strings”

14. “The Hills of Aberfeldy”

Solo

15. “The A Team”

16. “Shivers”

17. “Thinking Out Loud”

18. “Perfect”

19. “Bloodstream”

20. “Shape of You”

21. “Bad Habits”

Encore

22. “The Parting Glass”

23. “Afterglow”

05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

06/29 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/14 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

08/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/15 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

— (Subtract) is out now via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

