In November of last year, Ed Sheeran stirred conversation with an Instagram post: “So, ‘Shivers’ has just hit a billion streams on Spotify, which makes it my 11th song as an artist and 15th song as a writer. I’m over the moon about it. Thank you everyone who’s been streaming that song,” the “Shape Of You” singer said in a video. “I’m gonna celebrate by shooting a music video for my brand new album, which will be out next year. See you in a bit.”

Nearly three months into the year and we finally have an update on this. On his Spotify account, there’s a video of an equal sign in the sand being washed away by the water into a subtraction sign. A fan posted it on Twitter, asking why no one is talking about this. “SUBTRACTION IS COMING,” they wrote. Sheeran quote-tweeted it, writing, “Getting excited now?”

Getting excited now? 💛 https://t.co/JROpin9GiN — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) February 27, 2023

He’s quite the busy man, even outside of the music realm. Also this month, he shared Tingly Ted’s, a line of hot sauce. It comes in two flavors: the medium heat “Tingly” and the extra spicy “Xtra Tingly.”

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.