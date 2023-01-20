Ed Sheeran released a new touching tribute video to his late friend, Jamal Edwards. Filmed at an empty Stamford Bridge stadium, Sheeran performs a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV — which Edwards had founded.

“Therapy sessions, digging deep in depression / I got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my f*cking heart,” Sheeran raps. “People find and stop me in the street and say it’s terrible / But they don’t know you like I knew you and they never will.”

He also heartbreakingly includes a line about how Edwards would have been his daughter’s godfather. “You would’ve loved loving my little girls / If not for them, I’d be done with the world,” he added.

Edwards passed away in February 2022. The British broadcaster and DJ received an outpouring of touching messages after the news of his passing spread, Sheeran included.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power,” Sheeran shared at the time, via NME. “I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit.”

Watch Ed Sheeran’s emotional tribute SBTV freestyle above.

